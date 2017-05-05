Ampelmann tests electrically-powered trolley

Ampelmann tests electrically-powered trolleyEquipment & Technology // May 5, 2017
Ampelmann has successfully trialed an electrically-powered trolley on the Ampelmann offshore access system on the vessel Esvagt Froude, a service operation vessel operating on the Baltic II offshore windfarm on behalf of Siemens Wind Power.
The trolley is suitable for the Ampelmann fleet of A-type and E-type gangways. It can be operated by one person and it can carry tools, bags and spares of up to 200kg.
Ampelmann is working on a larger trolley that can carry a payload of 400kg that can be used on a wider gangway (120cm), its A400 gangway, that it is developing specifically for fast-and-easy cargo/people flows. The A400 will be available from October 2017.
