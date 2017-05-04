M² Subsea and Frontera Offshore join forces in Gulf of Mexico

M² Subsea and Frontera Offshore join forces in Gulf of MexicoProjects and Operations // May 4, 2017
M² Subsea recently joined forces with Frontera Offshore to deliver remedial pipeline work for Permaducto, a subsidiary of Grupo Protexa, in the Ku-Maloob-Zaap (KMZ) oilfield in the Bay of Campeche, 65 miles northeast of Cuidad del Carmen, Mexico. This contract also marks the first award for M² Subsea in the Gulf of Mexico region.
The project will see personnel from M² Subsea’s Houston base on-board Frontera Offshore’s chartered multipurpose support vessel Tehuana to facilitate pre and post lay surveys for Frontera Offshore.
Survey work will be carried out along a 7.5km section of the KMZ-94 pipeline to be stabilised for the Mexican pipeline contractor, Permaducto.
Two Triton work class ROVs will be deployed from Tehuana, with 277 mattresses being installed at a depth of approximately 250ft.
More articles from this category