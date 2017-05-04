Offshore Shipping Online

    DeepOcean awarded EPCI contract for Troll C platform

    Contracts, Tenders and Rates // May 4, 2017

    DeepOcean AS, a subsidiary of DeepOcean Group Holding BV, has been awarded an engineering, procurement, fabrication and installation (EPCI) contract for wear protection on the risers at the Troll C platform in the Norwegian Sea.

    The award covers installation, design, engineering, procurement and fabrication of the wear protection solution for the risers on the Troll C platform.

    An onshore project team will work out of DeepOcean’s offices in Haugesund, Norway. Offshore execution is scheduled for the third quarter of 2017.

