DeepOcean awarded EPCI contract for Troll C platform

DeepOcean awarded EPCI contract for Troll C platformContracts, Tenders and Rates // May 4, 2017
DeepOcean AS, a subsidiary of DeepOcean Group Holding BV, has been awarded an engineering, procurement, fabrication and installation (EPCI) contract for wear protection on the risers at the Troll C platform in the Norwegian Sea.
The award covers installation, design, engineering, procurement and fabrication of the wear protection solution for the risers on the Troll C platform.
An onshore project team will work out of DeepOcean’s offices in Haugesund, Norway. Offshore execution is scheduled for the third quarter of 2017.
