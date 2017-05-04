Harvey Gulf takes delivery of subsea vessel

Vessel & ROV News

//

Harvey Gulf International Marine has taken delivery of the first of two multipurpose support vessels (MPSVs) scheduled for delivery in 2017.

The company highlighted the the fact that the vessel, Harvey Sub-Sea, is a Jones Act-qualified unit that it claims "has the technical capabilities to efficiently, effectively and safely perform high quality field development activities that are currently being performed by a foreign fleet."

"Harvey Sub-Sea has the size, crane capacity, deck space, accommodation, equipment, and stationkeeping capability equivalent to, or better than, her foreign competitors,” claimed Shane Guidry, Chairman and CEO of Harvey Gulf.

“Harvey Sub-Sea can perform a broad spectrum of subsea installations and removals, inspection, repair and floatel services. It can be equipped to lay umbilicals and cables and perform well-intervention and hydrate remediation operations.”

Harvey Sub-Sea is a Jones Act compliant 327ft x 73ft x 29ft MPSV equipped with a 250 tonne knuckleboom, heave compensated crane with 4,000ft of wire. The crane’s winch is below deck, expanding her lifting capacity and enabling loads of 107 tonnes to be delivered to water depths of 12,000ft.

Harvey Sub-Sea has 150 berths, all in 1 or 2 person rooms, 13,000ft2 of deck space and a 24ft x 24ft moonpool. The vessel has a S61 (Heavy) Helideck and meets ABS DP2, SPS Code and MLC 2006 certification requirements, among others.

