Magseis gets stuck into next phase of Red Sea project

Magseis says that after completing the initial phase of Saudi Aramco’s seabed seismic survey together with its partner BGP, and following a short yard stay and mobilisation, the crew on Artemis Athene has commenced acquisition on an extension of the project that was announced on 17 March 2017.

"The combination of Magseis’ OBS technology (MASS) and BGP’s transition zone expertise ensures safe and highly efficient operations in complicated surface and geological conditions with a combination of deep and shallow marine work," said the company.

