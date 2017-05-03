Key role for MDL spread on project in Trinidad

Key role for MDL spread on project in TrinidadEquipment & Technology // May 3, 2017
Maritime Developments’ flex-lay spread has concluded its latest project in the Atlantic.
The company's 400-tonne reel drive system and patented four-track tensioner were deployed alongside the company’s Portable Vertical Lay System (PVLS), as part of a flexible installation offshore Trinidad and Tobago.
The system mobilised on board North Sea Giant at the start of the year, before heading to the Caribbean for the 35-day campaign, which included numerous flexline and umbilical lays.
Once the project concluded, the spread returned to Europe, where it was demobilised off the vessel in a 48-hour operation.
