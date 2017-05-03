Crane manufacturer targets offshore wind market

Crane manufacturer targets offshore wind marketEquipment & Technology // May 3, 2017
Huisman has developed what it describes as "an extremely lightweight crane" for the maintenance of offshore wind turbines.
It says the Foldable Offshore Crane "combines unparalleled lifting heights and more than sufficient lifting capacity with a foldable boom" resulting in less required deck space and a reduced weight.
"The selection of this crane for the maintenance of offshore wind turbines will therefore require a smaller, and thus more cost effective, jack-up vessel than currently required," said the company.
David Roodenburg, Director Strategy and Business Development said: “In addition to our innovative solutions for the installation of increasingly large wind turbines, we see many opportunities to improve efficiency, and thus lower costs for maintenance. With this new crane type we believe to have designed a cost-effective means to perform maintenance on existing and future wind turbines."
