iSURVEY reports strong end to 2016 and good start to 2017

Company News

//

Provider of survey and positioning services to the oil and gas, offshore renewables and telecommunications markets, iSURVEY, has reported a strong end to 2016 and a positive first quarter of 2017, including ongoing recruitment due to a string of significant contract wins.

New business this year includes:

• A three-year, non-exclusive call-off contract with Shell UK Ltd, Shell NAM, Norske Shell and Shell E&P Ireland for the provision of rig positioning and surveying services

• A four-year contract with Maersk Oil Danish Business Unit, with iSURVEY named the nominated first caller contractor for survey and positioning services

• A marine construction survey support contract with Solstad Offshore Asia Pacific to support its 2017 pipeline and platform installation programme in Thailand

Part of this growth has also been attributed to iSURVEY’s diversification into the offshore wind sector last year. Having already worked on a number of cable preparation, laying and burial projects in 2016, a significant percentage of iSURVEY’s turnover last year came from renewables projects.

The company is targeting further growth in this sector this year, with Scottish Enterprise’s Strategy Development Project Support helping iSURVEY engage with specialist consultants. This initiative is designed to assist companies identify key operational strategies, projects and high level implementation plans to build competitiveness and achieve growth aspiration.

As a result, iSURVEY will be taking on more offshore personnel and a new business development manager, which is set to bolster the UK team by 20 per cent.

iSURVEY Offshore's manging diector, Andrew McMurtrie, said: “Our outlook for 2017 is positive based on the success we have already experienced in Q1, and in the last few months of 2016. As well as a steady level of international work, projects and long-term contracts in the North Sea are also increasing.

“We believe that this recent success is down to the fact we remain an independent business with a team which always delivers, and a reputation for providing a cost-conscious service which is centred on quality.

“We have a very strong track record in the oil and gas subsea sector, particularly within our cable installation and burial business line in Norway, and this experience has transitioned well into the offshore wind cable installation sector, where we see great potential.

“As well as retaining a significant number of our clients, we have also seen many return after weathering the storm of the last couple of years. Our team is feeling optimistic about what 2017 will offer and we look forward to continued work with clients old and new.”

