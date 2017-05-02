Pioneering Spirit sets world lifting record with Brent Delta topsides removal

Pioneering Spirit sets world lifting record with Brent Delta topsides removalNews // May 2, 2017
Allseas’ dynamically positioned single-lift installation/decommissioning and pipelay vessel Pioneering Spirit set a world lifting record with the safe and successful removal of Shell UK’s 24,000 tonne Brent Delta platform topsides from the North Sea on 28 April 2017.
Located in the Brent field, approximately 186km off the northeast coast of Shetland, the Brent Delta topsides sat on a three-legged gravity-based structure which stands in 140m of water.
The topsides has since been sea-fastened on board Pioneering Spirit for transport to the Able UK decommissioning yard in Teesside, North East England.
