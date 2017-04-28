Halliburton, Trendsetter and C-Innovation form subsea alliance

Halliburton, Trendsetter Engineering and C-Innovation have formed a strategic alliance to provide customers in the Gulf of Mexico with integrated offshore well intervention packages.

The alliance leverages the companies’ strengths to create subsea solutions for hydraulic interventions. The combined packages will improve operator efficiency while addressing in-field production and subsea challenges.

“By working together we are able to provide customers with cross-discipline accountability for seamless and reliable operations,” said Charles Kendrick, Gulf of Mexico region vice president for Halliburton. "This model reduces interface demand for customers while delivering safe, efficient and economical results.”

“Our combined approach has already resulted in successful campaigns that have reduced project costs, enabling operators to conduct more work and create value in a traditionally high-cost environment,” said Mario Lugo, chairman and CEO of Trendsetter. “To date, the alliance’s projects have included complex hydrate remediation, large acid stimulations, pipeline flushing, and inspection, maintenance and repair work in water depths up to 10,000ft.”

“Our newest vessel, Island Venture, is considered the most capable multipurpose vessels in the region and perhaps the world,” claimed Dino Chouest, CEO of C-Innovation. “Outfitted with equipment from all three companies, the vessel meets most subsea work requirements. Our fleet offerings provide operators with fully compliant rig alternatives while overcoming existing intervention limits in the market. The alliance builds on a track record of successful collaboration in the region, and is well positioned to meet growing Gulf of Mexico intervention market demands."

