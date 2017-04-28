Bourbon to install mooring system for floating wind turbine

Projects and Operations

//

Bourbon has been awarded a contract for the installation of the mooring system for the first floating wind turbine in France.

The turbine will be installed at the SEM-REV test site managed by Ecole Centrale de Nantes (ECN).

Installation will take place during summer of 2017 using a technqiue developed jointly by Bourbon and Ideol, who will supply the floating fouindation.

The wind turbine will be installed at the SEM-REV site near Le Croisic, France, by the end of the year.

Bourbon's subsea services team will be responsible for project management, mooring installation and engineering.

The company will provide an anchor handling tug/supply vessel and remotely operated vehicles will be used for the pre-tensioning of the mooring system.

