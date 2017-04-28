Gondan shipyard launches SOV

Gondan shipyard launches SOVYard News // April 28, 2017
On 27 April 2017 Gondan shipyard launched a service operation vessel (SOV) it is building for Norwegian shipowner Østensjø Rederi. Once completed, the vessel will be chartered to Dong Energy.
The vessel is the first of the two SOVs that Gondan is due to deliver to Østensjø Rederi, for whom it has built 13 vessels in the last decade.
Both SOVs are being built according to the UT 540 WP design by Rolls Royce Marine. They will be equipped with an Uptime 23m heave compensated walk-to-work gangway, a 3D motion compensated crane and a crew transfer vessel handling system with bunkering facility.
In addition to the gangway, an 11m daughter craft will allow for the safe transfer of maintenance technicians to offshore wind turbines.
