Gondan shipyard launches SOV

Yard News

//

On 27 April 2017 Gondan shipyard launched a service operation vessel (SOV) it is building for Norwegian shipowner Østensjø Rederi. Once completed, the vessel will be chartered to Dong Energy.

The vessel is the first of the two SOVs that Gondan is due to deliver to Østensjø Rederi, for whom it has built 13 vessels in the last decade.

Both SOVs are being built according to the UT 540 WP design by Rolls Royce Marine. They will be equipped with an Uptime 23m heave compensated walk-to-work gangway, a 3D motion compensated crane and a crew transfer vessel handling system with bunkering facility.

In addition to the gangway, an 11m daughter craft will allow for the safe transfer of maintenance technicians to offshore wind turbines.

More articles from this category

More news

Cost discipline helps Subsea 7 have good first quarter Company News //

Island Crown to act as support vessel for RMS Titanic expedition Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

Gondan shipyard launches SOV Yard News //

Bourbon to install mooring system for floating wind turbine Projects and Operations //

Greatship India Limited sells PSV Company News //

TechnipFMC awarded ExxonMobil deal Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

Atlantic Navigation and Korean partner secure Middle East decommissioning contract Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

Solstad sells Normand Vester Vessel & ROV News //

Gardline integrates specialist marine environmental companies Company News //

Umoe Mandal unveils high speed vessel for crew transfers Vessel & ROV News //

Tidewater receives continued listing standards notice from NYSE Company News //

Prosafe awarded Johan Sverdrup contract Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

VOS Passion completes first charter Contracts, Tenders and Rates //