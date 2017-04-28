Island Crown to act as support vessel for RMS Titanic expedition

Island Offshore has entered into an agreement with OceanGate Expeditions for the use of Island Crown as support vessel during the first manned submersible expedition to the wreck of the RMS Titanic since 2005.

The assignment will commence in May 2018 and will have a duration of 10 weeks. The vessel will depart from St John's, Newfoundland, and will act as accommodation and dive support ship for the expedition team throughout the expedition.

Island Crown just finished a month-long walk-to-work job for Bluestream at the Nordsee One offshore windfarm and recently changed client this week to Van Oord, on the same windfarm. The vessel has secured additional work until the end of September.

