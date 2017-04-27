Gardline integrates specialist marine environmental companies

Company News

//

Two of the Gardline Group’s wholly-owned companies active in marine environmental survey, consultancy, impact appraisal and marine planning are set to integrate on 1 May 2017 as Marine Ecological Surveys Ltd (MESL) joins forces with Marine Planning Consultants (MPC).

Gardline said combining of the two companies will unify a range of specialist marine environmental and planning personnel, with the move reflecting the overlap in the consultancy offerings of each company and the potential to offer a stronger joint offering using complementary skills and knowledge.

Both brands will be retained with MPC becoming a trading name of MESL. Offices in Bath, Newcastle upon Tyne and Great Yarmouth will also all be retained.

The integration of MESL and MPC will capitalise on synergies between the two entities in terms of business development and expertise, whilst enabling a more complete offering of services to our client base.

The services that MESL and MPC currently offer are highly complementary to each other, with MESL currently focussing on surveys, laboratory analysis, and technical consultancy services, and MPC focussing on licensing support, impact assessment and marine planning.

Paul Salmon (MESL Director) said, “We are delighted to be formally integrating our businesses and bringing together complementary skills within the Gardline Group to deliver effective end-to-end marine environmental support services to clients both in the UK and internationally.

"It is anticipated that clients will experience even better levels of service with our combined ability to support marine policy, planning and developmental sectors becoming even stronger and more effective.”

