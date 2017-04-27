Solstad sells Normand Vester Vessel & ROV News
// April 27, 2017
Solstad Offshore has reached agreement with an as yet unspecified company to sell the PSV Normand Vester.
Delivery to the new owner took place today, 26.04.2017.
Solsatd said the sale "will not have any impact of significance on accounting or the cash position of the owner company."
