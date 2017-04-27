Offshore Shipping Online

A publication for the offshore shipping industry published by Clarkson Research

  • Offshore Intelligence Monthly
    • Menu

    Solstad sells Normand Vester

    Vessel & ROV News // April 27, 2017

    Solstad Offshore has reached agreement with an as yet unspecified company to sell the PSV Normand Vester.

    Delivery to the new owner took place today, 26.04.2017.

    Solsatd said the sale "will not have any impact of significance on accounting or the cash position of the owner company."

    More articles from this category

    More news

    Online products

    Offshore Drilling & Production Concepts
    Dredging News Online
    World Offshore Field Development Guides
    OPL shop

    Vessel registers