Atlantic Navigation and Korean partner secure Middle East decommissioning contract

Contracts, Tenders and Rates

//

Atlantic Navigation Holdings (Singapore) Limited has announced that a consortium between its subsidiary, Atlantic

Ship Management LLC and Oceanus Co Ltd Korea c/o Oceanus Co Ltd Abu Dhabi, in which it has a 49 per cent interest has been awarded a US$45.2 million project for the removal of decommissioned offshore and onshore facilities by a Middle Eastern national oil company.

The project is expected to start in June 2017 and is to be completed in 18 months of the effective date of the contract.

The project will be jointly managed and operated by both parties under the Oceanus-ASM Consortium.

In addition to its 49 per cent interest in the project, the company will also be responsible for providing the marine spread of about sven vessels to support the offshore phase of the project.

More articles from this category

More news

Greatship India Limited sells PSV Company News //

TechnipFMC awarded ExxonMobil deal Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

Atlantic Navigation and Korean partner secure Middle East decommissioning contract Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

Solstad sells Normand Vester Vessel & ROV News //

Gardline integrates specialist marine environmental companies Company News //

Umoe Mandal unveils high speed vessel for crew transfers Vessel & ROV News //

Tidewater receives continued listing standards notice from NYSE Company News //

Prosafe awarded Johan Sverdrup contract Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

VOS Passion completes first charter Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

DOF subsea completes acquisition of Canadian Subsea Shipping Company Company News //

Van Oord turns to SMD for new trencher Vessel & ROV News //

JFD awarded salvage contract Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

Shearwater GeoServices receives TGS Irish Atlantic Margin award Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

Incat Crowther to design catamaran DSVs Vessel & ROV News //