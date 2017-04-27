TechnipFMC awarded ExxonMobil deal

TechnipFMC awarded ExxonMobil dealContracts, Tenders and Rates // April 27, 2017
TechnipFMC has been awarded a contract by an affiliate of ExxonMobil Corporation for the engineering, manufacture and delivery of the subsea equipment for the proposed Liza deep water project.
The award includes seventeen total enhanced vertical deep water trees and associated tooling, as well as five manifolds and associated controls and tie-in equipment.
“We are pleased that ExxonMobil has selected TechnipFMC for the Liza subsea equipment. We value our long-term, collaborative relationship with ExxonMobil and we are committed to execution excellence and the successful long-term development of the project in Guyana” said Hallvard Hasselknipe, President Subsea Projects, TechnipFMC.
Liza, operated by an ExxonMobil affiliate, Esso Exploration and Production Guyana Limited (EEPGL), is located in the Stabroek block approximately 193km (120 miles) offshore Guyana in waters depths of 1,500m to 1,900m.
Thr greenfield development has an estimated recovery in excess of 1 billion oil-equivalent barrels.
