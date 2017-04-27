Greatship India Limited sells PSV

Greatship India Limited sells PSVCompany News
// April 27, 2017
Greatship India Limited has delivered the 1999-built PSV Greatship Disha to an as yet undisclosed new owner.
The vessel was built by Vard Brattvaag in 1999 and is of UT755 design.
