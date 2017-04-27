Offshore Shipping Online

A publication for the offshore shipping industry published by Clarkson Research

  • Offshore Intelligence Monthly
    • Menu

    Greatship India Limited sells PSV

    Company News // April 27, 2017

    Greatship India Limited has delivered the 1999-built PSV Greatship Disha to an as yet undisclosed new owner.

    The vessel was built by Vard Brattvaag in 1999 and is of UT755 design.

    More articles from this category

    More news

    Online products

    Offshore Drilling & Production Concepts
    Dredging News Online
    World Offshore Field Development Guides
    OPL shop

    Vessel registers