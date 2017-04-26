Van Oord turns to SMD for new trencher

Van Oord turns to SMD for new trencherVessel & ROV News // April 26, 2017
Soil Machine Dynamics Ltd in the UK has signed a contract with Van Oord in The Netherlands for a QTrencher 1600 trenching machine following successful deployment of SMD’s QTrencher 1400 on the Gemini offshore windfarm.
The QTrencher 1600 is an evolved QTrencher 1400 in which the power available to the trenching tools has been optimised primarily for offshore wind applications in shallow water.
Scheduled for delivery in Q1 2018, the high power trenching machine will be supplied with an SMD designed umbilical winch, along with jetting and mechanical cutting tools to tackle a wide range of seabed conditions. Additional functionality includes beach operation to offer cable installation for export and inter array campaigns.
The equipment will be loaded on Van Oord’s cablelay vessel Nexus from SMD’s Turbinia Works in Wallsend, UK. The QTrencher 1600 is due to be deployed from Nexus on various windfarm projects in 2018.
“Van Oord has been using QTrencher 1400 on their Gemini installation campaign so already have good experience with our technology. It’s a strong endorsement of our quality and performance in the field to be able to supply direct to a contractor like Van Oord,” said Paul Davison, managing director of SMD's trenching, mining and renewables division.
More articles from this category