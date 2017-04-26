DOF subsea completes acquisition of Canadian Subsea Shipping Company

DOF subsea completes acquisition of Canadian Subsea Shipping CompanyCompany News
// April 26, 2017
DOF Subsea AS has acquired the remaining shares in Canadian Subsea Shipping Company.
Before the transaction, DOF Subsea AS owned 45 per cent of the shares in the company.
Canadian Subsea Shipping Company has a newbuild vessel under construction at Vard Group in Norway.
