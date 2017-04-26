Offshore Shipping Online

A publication for the offshore shipping industry published by Clarkson Research

  • Offshore Intelligence Monthly
    • Menu

    DOF subsea completes acquisition of Canadian Subsea Shipping Company

    Company News // April 26, 2017

    DOF Subsea AS has acquired the remaining shares in Canadian Subsea Shipping Company.

    Before the transaction, DOF Subsea AS owned 45 per cent of the shares in the company.

    Canadian Subsea Shipping Company has a newbuild vessel under construction at Vard Group in Norway.

    More articles from this category

    More news

    Online products

    Offshore Drilling & Production Concepts
    Dredging News Online
    World Offshore Field Development Guides
    OPL shop

    Vessel registers