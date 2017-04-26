DOF subsea completes acquisition of Canadian Subsea Shipping Company

Company News

//

DOF Subsea AS has acquired the remaining shares in Canadian Subsea Shipping Company.

Before the transaction, DOF Subsea AS owned 45 per cent of the shares in the company.

Canadian Subsea Shipping Company has a newbuild vessel under construction at Vard Group in Norway.

More articles from this category

More news

Greatship India Limited sells PSV Company News //

TechnipFMC awarded ExxonMobil deal Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

Atlantic Navigation and Korean partner secure Middle East decommissioning contract Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

Solstad sells Normand Vester Vessel & ROV News //

Gardline integrates specialist marine environmental companies Company News //

Umoe Mandal unveils high speed vessel for crew transfers Vessel & ROV News //

Tidewater receives continued listing standards notice from NYSE Company News //

Prosafe awarded Johan Sverdrup contract Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

VOS Passion completes first charter Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

DOF subsea completes acquisition of Canadian Subsea Shipping Company Company News //

Van Oord turns to SMD for new trencher Vessel & ROV News //

JFD awarded salvage contract Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

Shearwater GeoServices receives TGS Irish Atlantic Margin award Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

Incat Crowther to design catamaran DSVs Vessel & ROV News //