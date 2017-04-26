VOS Passion completes first charter

VOS Passion completes first charterContracts, Tenders and Rates // April 26, 2017
At the end of March, VOS Passion, a recently delivered PX121-type PSV managed by Vroon Offshore Services Den Helder, commenced her first charter.
The vessel was chartered to Heerema Marine Contractors to undertake a cargo run from Flushing to Stavanger for a period of seven days.
VOS Passion is the fourth in a series of six PX121-type platform-supply vessels to be constructed for Vroon at COSCO Guangdong Shipyard in China. The vessel has an Ulstein X-BOW.
The final two vessels in the series are scheduled for delivery later this year.
