VOS Passion completes first charter

Contracts, Tenders and Rates

//

At the end of March, VOS Passion, a recently delivered PX121-type PSV managed by Vroon Offshore Services Den Helder, commenced her first charter.

The vessel was chartered to Heerema Marine Contractors to undertake a cargo run from Flushing to Stavanger for a period of seven days.



VOS Passion is the fourth in a series of six PX121-type platform-supply vessels to be constructed for Vroon at COSCO Guangdong Shipyard in China. The vessel has an Ulstein X-BOW.

The final two vessels in the series are scheduled for delivery later this year.

More articles from this category

More news

Greatship India Limited sells PSV Company News //

TechnipFMC awarded ExxonMobil deal Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

Atlantic Navigation and Korean partner secure Middle East decommissioning contract Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

Solstad sells Normand Vester Vessel & ROV News //

Gardline integrates specialist marine environmental companies Company News //

Umoe Mandal unveils high speed vessel for crew transfers Vessel & ROV News //

Tidewater receives continued listing standards notice from NYSE Company News //

Prosafe awarded Johan Sverdrup contract Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

VOS Passion completes first charter Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

DOF subsea completes acquisition of Canadian Subsea Shipping Company Company News //

Van Oord turns to SMD for new trencher Vessel & ROV News //

JFD awarded salvage contract Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

Shearwater GeoServices receives TGS Irish Atlantic Margin award Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

Incat Crowther to design catamaran DSVs Vessel & ROV News //