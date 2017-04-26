Offshore Shipping Online

A publication for the offshore shipping industry published by Clarkson Research

  • Offshore Intelligence Monthly
    • Menu

    VOS Passion completes first charter

    Contracts, Tenders and Rates // April 26, 2017

    At the end of March, VOS Passion, a recently delivered PX121-type PSV managed by Vroon Offshore Services Den Helder, commenced her first charter.

    The vessel was chartered to Heerema Marine Contractors to undertake a cargo run from Flushing to Stavanger for a period of seven days.
     
    VOS Passion is the fourth in a series of six PX121-type platform-supply vessels to be constructed for Vroon at COSCO Guangdong Shipyard in China. The vessel has an Ulstein X-BOW.

    The final two vessels in the series are scheduled for delivery later this year.

    More articles from this category

    More news

    Online products

    Offshore Drilling & Production Concepts
    Dredging News Online
    World Offshore Field Development Guides
    OPL shop

    Vessel registers