Offshore Shipping Online

A publication for the offshore shipping industry published by Clarkson Research

  • Offshore Intelligence Monthly
    • Menu

    Siem Helix 1 commences operations in Brazil

    Vessel & ROV News // April 25, 2017

    Helix Energy Solutions Group says Siem Helix 1 has commenced operations offshore Brazil and is on contract for Petrobras.

    The vessel will be performing well intervention services under a multi-year contract with Petrobras.

    "We have agreed with Petrobras to commence operations at reduced day rates for Siem Helix 1 as we work through certain items identified in the vessel acceptance process," said Helix ESG.

    More articles from this category

    More news

    Online products

    Offshore Drilling & Production Concepts
    Dredging News Online
    World Offshore Field Development Guides
    OPL shop

    Vessel registers