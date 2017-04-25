Siem Helix 1 commences operations in Brazil

Vessel & ROV News

//

Helix Energy Solutions Group says Siem Helix 1 has commenced operations offshore Brazil and is on contract for Petrobras.

The vessel will be performing well intervention services under a multi-year contract with Petrobras.

"We have agreed with Petrobras to commence operations at reduced day rates for Siem Helix 1 as we work through certain items identified in the vessel acceptance process," said Helix ESG.

