Siem Helix 1 commences operations in Brazil

Siem Helix 1 commences operations in BrazilVessel & ROV News
// April 25, 2017
Helix Energy Solutions Group says Siem Helix 1 has commenced operations offshore Brazil and is on contract for Petrobras.
The vessel will be performing well intervention services under a multi-year contract with Petrobras.
"We have agreed with Petrobras to commence operations at reduced day rates for Siem Helix 1 as we work through certain items identified in the vessel acceptance process," said Helix ESG.
