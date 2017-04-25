New Aberdeen office for V.Ships Offshore

New Aberdeen office for V.Ships OffshoreCompany News // April 25, 2017
V.Ships Offshore has opened a new office in Aberdeen.
"Following the acquisition of Bibby Ship Management in 2016, we started to look for new premises for our offshore ship management operations - V.Ships Offshore - in Aberdeen, Scotland," said the company. "Our previous site was outside the city in a business park, beside the major subsea businesses but miles away from our seafarers and the client’s vessels coming into harbour.
"Our newly expanded team moved into a harbour-side office opposite the Maritime Museum on the aptly named Shiprow. The official opening in February this year welcomed clients, suppliers, local government and community support services to the office and we also welcomed local Scottish Parliament member - Kevin Stewart last month – everyone admiring the new location and proximity to the harbour."
Andy Holt, V.Ships Offshore Aberdeen general manager, said: "We manage both international and Northeast-based vessels. For those in the northeast the location means we can easily engage face to face with the on board teams – just by walking the five minutes to the harbour. Our former location was small and practical, but this new location gives us so much more scope for growth.”
There are 21 employees based in the newly opened Aberdeen office and they provide technical and crew management services for offshore vessels. V.Group’s wider marine services are also available to the vessels under our management from this office.
