Offshore Shipping Online

A publication for the offshore shipping industry published by Clarkson Research

  • Offshore Intelligence Monthly
    • Menu

    Shearwater GeoServices receives TGS Irish Atlantic Margin award

    Contracts, Tenders and Rates // April 25, 2017

    GC Rieber Shipping ASA's 50 per cent owned geoservices company Shearwater GeoServices has received an award from TGS for the announced Crean 3D (CRN 3D) project, strengthening Shearwater's backlog in the EAME Region for the 2017 season approximately 4 additional vessel months. 

    The survey will be acquired utilising one of Shearwater's high end 3D vessels.

    More articles from this category

    More news

    Online products

    Offshore Drilling & Production Concepts
    Dredging News Online
    World Offshore Field Development Guides
    OPL shop

    Vessel registers