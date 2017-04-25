Shearwater GeoServices receives TGS Irish Atlantic Margin award

GC Rieber Shipping ASA's 50 per cent owned geoservices company Shearwater GeoServices has received an award from TGS for the announced Crean 3D (CRN 3D) project, strengthening Shearwater's backlog in the EAME Region for the 2017 season approximately 4 additional vessel months.

The survey will be acquired utilising one of Shearwater's high end 3D vessels.

