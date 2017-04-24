Offshore Shipping Online

    Polarcus Amani delivered to Sovcomflot

    Vessel & ROV News // April 24, 2017

    Referring to a stock exchange release published on 9 February 2017 regarding a Norwegian subsidiary's agreement with SCF GEO AS (Sovcomflot) for a five and a half year bareboat charter, Polarcus says the agreement between Polarcus Amani AS and Sovcomflot has been signed and the vessel delivered to Sovcomflot.

    The vessel was delivered without streamers, providing the Polarcus fleet with one excess streamer package, which will significantly reduce capital expenditure requirements through 2017 and 2018.

    Following delivery of the vessel to Sovcomflot, the Polarcus Group has two vessels on long-term bareboat charter and operates a fleet of four vessels in the contract market.

