Atlantic Offshore sells Ocean King into offshore wind market
// April 24, 2017
Atlantic Offshore in Norway says Ocean King has been sold and delivered to her new owners.
The vessel had been laid up since August 2016 after serving more than 30 years on contract for Statoil.
Ocean King was sold to an as yet unnamed German buyer, and will be used in the offshore wind market.
The vessel was at sold slightly above book value.
