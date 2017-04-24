Atlantic Offshore sells Ocean King into offshore wind market

Vessel & ROV News

//

Atlantic Offshore in Norway says Ocean King has been sold and delivered to her new owners.

The vessel had been laid up since August 2016 after serving more than 30 years on contract for Statoil.

Ocean King was sold to an as yet unnamed German buyer, and will be used in the offshore wind market.

The vessel was at sold slightly above book value.

More articles from this category

More news

JFD awarded salvage contract Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

Shearwater GeoServices receives TGS Irish Atlantic Margin award Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

Incat Crowther to design catamaran DSVs Vessel & ROV News //

New Aberdeen office for V.Ships Offshore Company News //

Nord Stream 2 AG and European energy companies sign financing agreements News //

Siem Helix 1 commences operations in Brazil Vessel & ROV News //

Ampelmann unveils Icemann offshore access system Company News //

Siem Offshore bags new contracts Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

Atlantic Offshore sells Ocean King into offshore wind market Vessel & ROV News //

Polarcus Amani delivered to Sovcomflot Vessel & ROV News //

Industry day held for new offshore access system Equipment & Technology //

RangeGuard trial held on Windea Leibniz Equipment & Technology //

Customised Cougar ROV cuts costs in Canada Vessel & ROV News //

Decommissioning status quo to be challenged by industry event News //