Siem Offshore bags new contracts

Siem Offshore has been awarded charter contracts for the following vessels:

• The AHTS vessels Siem Aquamarine and Siem Amethyst will support BHP Billiton with their upcoming drilling work, West of Australia. Firm period is 240 days.

• The AHTS vessels Siem Garnet and Siem Sapphire will support Gazprom's Sakhalin operations. The firm period is 440 days.

• The PSVs Siem Louisa and Siem Sasha will commence a 290 day firm contract end this month on the West Coast of Africa.

• The OSCV Siem Marlin has started a 150 day charter in South America.

• The OSCV Siem Spearfish has started a 100 day charter in the Black Sea.

