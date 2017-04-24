Offshore Shipping Online

    Siem Offshore bags new contracts

    Contracts, Tenders and Rates // April 24, 2017

    Siem Offshore has been awarded charter contracts for the following vessels:

    • The AHTS vessels Siem Aquamarine and Siem Amethyst will support BHP Billiton with their upcoming drilling work, West of Australia. Firm period is 240 days.

    • The AHTS vessels Siem Garnet and Siem Sapphire will support Gazprom's Sakhalin operations. The firm period is 440 days.

    • The PSVs Siem Louisa and Siem Sasha will commence a 290 day firm contract end this month on the West Coast of Africa.

    • The OSCV Siem Marlin has started a 150 day charter in South America.

    • The OSCV Siem Spearfish has started a 100 day charter in the Black Sea.

