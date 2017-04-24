Ampelmann unveils Icemann offshore access system

Ampelmann has unveiled a walk to work system which has been specially designed for operation in extreme cold conditions.

The N-type, nicknamed Icemann, was officially launched on 20 April 2017 in Rotterdam, The Netherlands.

Designed to safely and efficiently transfer crew in extreme icing and temperatures as low as -28C (-18F), the fully enclosed and insulated system is operational in sea states up to 3.5m significant wave height and has active motion compensation.

The Icemann rotates to 360 degrees and is controlled from the vessel with flexibility in platform landing locations and directions.

Ampelmann said it created the Icemann in response to growing demand for effective and safe personnel transfer equipment in frontier regions. The company anticipates strong demand for the Icemann to service remote and extreme cold oil and gas areas in non-Arctic Russia, Norway and Canada as well as regions of the Caspian Sea.

Ampelmann announced last year that Sakhalin Energy had ordered an Icemann system for use at the Sakhalin-2 field in eastern Russia (outside of the Arctic Circle). Set to be installed later this year, Ampelmann has worked closely with Sakhalin Energy to tailor the system to the unique requirements of the project which will be installed on one of the company’s ice class vessels for the next 10 years.

