    Industry day held for new offshore access system

    Equipment & Technology // April 21, 2017

    The Safeway walk-to-work system was demonstrated to industry last month and reportedly received excellent reviews.

    "Over a choppy North Sea amid 20 knot winds more than 100 safe and comfortable crossings proved that Safeway is ready for roll-out," said Safeway. The system was fitted to Assodivers' vessel Aethra.

    The tests took place at the L7C offshore platform in the North Sea, which is owned by Total E&P Nederland BV. 

    One of those present, Runar Vågnes, Vice President Sales and Marketing at Vard, said he believes that Safeway's 'free-float' mode is a key selling point. “Knowing how much documentation is asked of a shipowner to land on some of the oil and gas installations, I think this is definitely a feature many offshore operators will appreciate,” he said.

