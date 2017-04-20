Offshore Shipping Online

    CH Offshore completes acquisition

    Company News // April 20, 2017

    The Board of Directors of CH Offshore has confirmed that the company’s wholly-owned subsidiary, CHO Ship Management Ptd Ltd (CHOSM) had completed the acquisition of 100 per cent equity interest, representing two shares at an issue price of RM1.00 each, in the capital of High Majestic Sdn Bhd (HMSD), a company registered in Malaysia.

    HMSD is currently a dormant company with nil assets. Following the completion of the acquisition, HMSD has become a wholly owned subsidiary of CHOSM and it is intended for the principal activities of HMSD to be ship operator.

