Offshore Shipping Online

A publication for the offshore shipping industry published by Clarkson Research

  • Offshore Intelligence Monthly
    • Menu

    Skandi Búzios starts contract with Petrobras

    Vessel & ROV News // April 19, 2017

    TechnipFMC  and DOF Subsea have announced that Skandi Búzios, a pipelay support vessel (PLSV) owned by the joint venture formed between TechnipFMC (50 per cent) and DOF (50 per cent), commenced an eight-year charter contract with Petrobras, as scheduled on 13 April 2017.

    Skandi Búzios is a sistership to Skandi Açu, which started its charter contract in August 2016.

    The two vessels have a flexible pipelay tension capacity of 650 tonnes, enabling the installation of large diameter flexible pipes in the ultra-deepwater Brazilian pre-salt area.

    Under the joint venture agreement, TechnipFMC is responsible for the engineering and management of the flexible pipelay, while Norskan SA, a DOF ASA subsidiary, is responsible for the marine operations.

    More articles from this category

    More news

    Online products

    Offshore Drilling & Production Concepts
    Dredging News Online
    World Offshore Field Development Guides
    OPL shop

    Vessel registers