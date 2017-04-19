Skandi Búzios starts contract with Petrobras

TechnipFMC and DOF Subsea have announced that Skandi Búzios, a pipelay support vessel (PLSV) owned by the joint venture formed between TechnipFMC (50 per cent) and DOF (50 per cent), commenced an eight-year charter contract with Petrobras, as scheduled on 13 April 2017.

Skandi Búzios is a sistership to Skandi Açu, which started its charter contract in August 2016.

The two vessels have a flexible pipelay tension capacity of 650 tonnes, enabling the installation of large diameter flexible pipes in the ultra-deepwater Brazilian pre-salt area.

Under the joint venture agreement, TechnipFMC is responsible for the engineering and management of the flexible pipelay, while Norskan SA, a DOF ASA subsidiary, is responsible for the marine operations.

