Marine and mooring specialists FMS and Interocean form alliance

First Marine Solutions (FMS) has boosted its inventory value after securing an additional £5 million of offshore equipment as part of an alliance deal with a global marine services company.

First Marine Solutions has signed an alliance with Interocean Marine Services (a Rigmar Group company) combining their equipment and technical capabilities to offer enhanced integrated mooring solutions to clients across the world.

Both companies, which are headquartered in Aberdeen, have worked jointly on a number of projects in the oil and gas and renewables markets for a number of years and will now work together to offer a complete package as FMS Interocean.

As part of the deal FMS has bought £5 million worth of mooring equipment from Interocean, increasing their inventory value to £40 million. FMS boasts one of the largest and newest fleets of equipment in the industry, which includes the most advanced designs and technologies on the market.

Interocean, established in 2007, is a specialist marine services company with strong technical expertise having completed more than 750 offshore marine operational projects worldwide in the last five years. They are currently managing projects in several locations across the globe.

The alliance will provide total marine project solutions including joint provision of marine, engineering, moorings and survey services to global industries allowing them to compete more effectively and deliver an improved service to their clients.

Established in 2010, FMS has a large operational quayside and warehouse facility in Montrose and, in addition, holds stock in Norway, Canada, Holland and Trinidad. The company has a team of 25 staff and contractors across its Aberdeen and Montrose bases. Interocean also has operations in St Johns, Newfoundland, as part of a registered Canadian company, Interocean Canada Inc. The company has a team of forty staff and contractors, including mariners, naval architects and engineers.

FMS operations manager, Mike Thoms, said: “We have developed a strong, working relationship with Interocean and, having combined our range of equipment with their technical capabilities, now offer a robust and fresh option for our current and future clients. The alliance also allows us to further boost our large inventory of mooring equipment, which will bring additional benefits to our clients.”

Keith Nelson, CEO of Interocean, said: “The alliance with FMS was a logical step to take as we recognise what our clients want and need to support future requirements in this ever changing and competitive market. Merging our expertise with the advanced mooring equipment, means we can offer enhanced integrated mooring solutions at a competitive price, providing a higher quality of service, technical knowledge and kit that will be a more efficient and cost effective solution all round.”

The FMS Interocean alliance has already secured its first £1 million contract on an 18-month North Sea project and has plans to introduce additional marine services, including mooring integrity services and marine assurance services, in the forthcoming months to increase their market penetration, as well as focusing further on the renewables industry.

