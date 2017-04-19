Saipem bags contract with Saipem

Saipem bags contract with SaipemContracts, Tenders and Rates // April 19, 2017
Solstad Offshore has signed a frame agreement with Saipem (Portugal) Comercio Maritime for the CSV Normand Cutter. The frame agreement is valid for four years.
Under the terms of the agreement, Saipem can utilize Normand Cutter to support their subsea construction activities worldwide at pre-agreed commercial terms.
As part of the agreement, Saipem has declared a utilization of approximately six months from June 2017 for a project in West Africa.
More articles from this category