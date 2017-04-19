Offshore Shipping Online

A publication for the offshore shipping industry published by Clarkson Research

  • Offshore Intelligence Monthly
    • Menu

    Saipem bags contract with Saipem

    Contracts, Tenders and Rates // April 19, 2017

    Solstad Offshore has signed a frame agreement with Saipem (Portugal) Comercio Maritime for the CSV Normand Cutter. The frame agreement is valid for four years.

    Under the terms of the agreement, Saipem can utilize Normand Cutter to support their subsea construction activities worldwide at pre-agreed commercial terms.

    As part of the agreement, Saipem has declared a utilization of approximately six months from June 2017 for a project in West Africa.

    More articles from this category

    More news

    Online products

    Offshore Drilling & Production Concepts
    Dredging News Online
    World Offshore Field Development Guides
    OPL shop

    Vessel registers