Swissco sells anchor handler

Company News

The Interim Judicial Managers (IJMs) of Swissco Holdings Limited have entered into a memorandum of agreement with Australian Maritime Systems Asset Holdings Pty Ltd in relation to the proposed disposal by Swissco of the anchor handler Coral Knight.

The vessel was built in 2014 and is currently bareboat chartered to the purchaser until 29 April 2017.

