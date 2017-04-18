Offshore Shipping Online

    Tidewater bags contract with Sirius Petroleum

    Contracts, Tenders and Rates // April 18, 2017

    Sirius Petroleum has arranged for the provision of offshore service vessels through Tidewater Marine with the signing of a contract for a multi-well campaign as part of Sirius’ shallow offshore development strategy in Nigeria.

    Tidewater Marine International Inc is the international technical partner to Nigerian marine support company T1 Marine Services Ltd who will act as contract principals to the company and have signed the contract with Sirius.

