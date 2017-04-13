A2SEA sells Sea Power

Vessel & ROV News

//

The installation vessel Sea Power has been sold by A2SEa.

The jack-up vessel, which installed turbines on the Horns Reef 1 + 2, Lillgrunden, Rødsand 2, Kentish Flats, Arklow Bank 1 and Anholt offshore windfarms, helped pioneer the offshore wind installation business in the early 2000s.

"Having served A2SEA since the beginning of 2002 is quite an achievement considering the increasing demands for equipment in the market. We are happy that the vessel can now continue the career outside A2SEA ,” says Jens Frederik Hansen, CEO at A2SEA.

More articles from this category

More news

Platform supply vessel MMA Brewster named Vessel & ROV News //

Ocean Zephyr sold to A1 Offshore Solutions Vessel & ROV News //

A2SEA sells Sea Power Vessel & ROV News //

GulfMark transfers listing to OTC Pink Sheets Company News //

Topaz Energy and Marine makes senior executive appointments Company News //

Next Geosolutions acquires RMS Submarine Company News //

NKT Cables takes delivery of new cable lay vessel Vessel & ROV News //

Heerema and AF Gruppen bag decommissioning project Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

Nord Stream 2 signs pipelay contract with Allseas Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

IMCA addresses Jones Act myths as CBP deadline approaches News //

Three new contracts for GMS Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

Damen to acquire Keppel Verlome Yard News //

IMCA to hold marine seminar in The Netherlands Organisations and Associations //