A2SEA sells Sea Power

A2SEA sells Sea PowerVessel & ROV News // April 13, 2017
The installation vessel Sea Power has been sold by A2SEa.
The jack-up vessel, which installed turbines on the Horns Reef 1 + 2, Lillgrunden, Rødsand 2, Kentish Flats, Arklow Bank 1 and Anholt offshore windfarms, helped pioneer the offshore wind installation business in the early 2000s.
"Having served A2SEA since the beginning of 2002 is quite an achievement considering the increasing demands for equipment in the market. We are happy that the vessel can now continue the career outside A2SEA ,” says Jens Frederik Hansen, CEO at A2SEA.
More articles from this category