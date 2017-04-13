Ocean Zephyr sold to A1 Offshore Solutions

Vessel & ROV News

//

Broker GRS has developed and arranged the sale of Ocean Zephyr (including an Ampelmann A Type offshore access system) from Emden based OWS Off-Shore Wind Solutions to Denmark based A1 Offshore Solutions.

Delivery took place on 24 March 2017 in Emden. The vessel will continue a charter for a German offshore windfarm under its existing name.

Oean Zephyr is the first DP2 walk-to-work Vessel in A1 Offshore Solutions' fleet.

Althouhg the vessel has a long term charter in the summer season over the next five years it will also be made available to other interested charterers.

In the winter, spring and autumn the vessel will be based in Emden, fully mobilized and promptly available for any short or long term walk-to-work enquiries.

More articles from this category

More news

Platform supply vessel MMA Brewster named Vessel & ROV News //

Ocean Zephyr sold to A1 Offshore Solutions Vessel & ROV News //

A2SEA sells Sea Power Vessel & ROV News //

GulfMark transfers listing to OTC Pink Sheets Company News //

Topaz Energy and Marine makes senior executive appointments Company News //

Next Geosolutions acquires RMS Submarine Company News //

NKT Cables takes delivery of new cable lay vessel Vessel & ROV News //

Heerema and AF Gruppen bag decommissioning project Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

Nord Stream 2 signs pipelay contract with Allseas Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

IMCA addresses Jones Act myths as CBP deadline approaches News //

Three new contracts for GMS Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

Damen to acquire Keppel Verlome Yard News //

IMCA to hold marine seminar in The Netherlands Organisations and Associations //