Ocean Zephyr sold to A1 Offshore Solutions

Ocean Zephyr sold to A1 Offshore SolutionsVessel & ROV News // April 13, 2017
Broker GRS has developed and arranged the sale of Ocean Zephyr (including an Ampelmann A Type offshore access system) from Emden based OWS Off-Shore Wind Solutions to Denmark based A1 Offshore Solutions.
Delivery took place on 24 March 2017 in Emden. The vessel will continue a charter for a German offshore windfarm under its existing name.
Oean Zephyr is the first DP2 walk-to-work Vessel in A1 Offshore Solutions' fleet.
Althouhg the vessel has a long term charter in the summer season over the next five years it will also be made available to other interested charterers.
In the winter, spring and autumn the vessel will be based in Emden, fully mobilized and promptly available for any short or long term walk-to-work enquiries.
