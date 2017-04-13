Platform supply vessel MMA Brewster named

Platform supply vessel MMA Brewster namedVessel & ROV News // April 13, 2017
A newly-built platform supply vessel constructed for MMA Offshore will be a regular visitor to Darwin Port over the next 10 years, as one of the primary vessels providing drilling, commissioning and operational support to INPEX’s offshore facilities in the Ichthys Field. The vessel was officially named MMA Brewster at a ceremony on 6 April 2017.
MMA Managing Director Jeff Weber said: "MMA Brewster joins our fleet of more than 40 vessels in Australian and international waters, and will operate from Darwin Port to support and supply INPEX’s operations in the Ichthys field.
Naming of MMA Brewster follows the naming of its sister ship, MMA Plover, last year. MMA Plover also provides support to the Ichthys Project’s offshore facilities and is currently operating out of Broome.
