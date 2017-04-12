IMCA addresses Jones Act myths as CBP deadline approaches

News

//

The International Marine Contractors Association (IMCA) is selecting a key fact-a-day on the seven-day countdown to the 18 April 2017 US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) comment submission deadline to highlight the potential risks if CBP revokes 40 years of precedent as reflected in its own rulings. IMA says the rulings have brought decades of stability and billions of dollars in investment to the oil and gas industry in the Gulf of Mexico.

IMCA issued its vessel impact report on 4 April 2017, showing that the US coastwise fleet is unable, on its own, to support activities in the deepwater market.

The first myth IMCA refutes:

• Myth: There are sufficient coastwise qualified vessels to perform all offshore construction activities.

• Fact: The coastwise qualified fleet is not invested in deepwater construction vessels and equipment, and therefore cannot construct the offshore facilities.

IMCA has carried out a detailed assessment of the worldwide fleet of offshore construction vessels and refined the analysis to identify those vessels technically capable of conducting work in deepwater and ultra-deepwater. The assessment then analysed the distribution of those vessels in the US Gulf of Mexico in late 2016, before the industry downturn in 2013.

The facts are very clear:

• There are no coastwise qualified deepwater pipelay vessels.

• There are no coastwise qualified heavy lift vessels.

• There are very limited coastwise qualified vessels that are capable of operating in other critical deepwater sectors.

"Without these specialist assets, it is difficult to see how the offshore deepwater production facilities consisting of pipelines, risers, control umbilicals, production platforms can be completed," said IMCA. "The consequential risks to investment and activity in the deepwater Gulf are enormous."

More articles from this category

More news

Platform supply vessel MMA Brewster named Vessel & ROV News //

Ocean Zephyr sold to A1 Offshore Solutions Vessel & ROV News //

A2SEA sells Sea Power Vessel & ROV News //

GulfMark transfers listing to OTC Pink Sheets Company News //

Topaz Energy and Marine makes senior executive appointments Company News //

Next Geosolutions acquires RMS Submarine Company News //

NKT Cables takes delivery of new cable lay vessel Vessel & ROV News //

Heerema and AF Gruppen bag decommissioning project Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

Nord Stream 2 signs pipelay contract with Allseas Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

IMCA addresses Jones Act myths as CBP deadline approaches News //

Three new contracts for GMS Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

Damen to acquire Keppel Verlome Yard News //

IMCA to hold marine seminar in The Netherlands Organisations and Associations //