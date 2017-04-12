Nord Stream 2 signs pipelay contract with Allseas

Following an international tender process, Nord Stream 2 has signed a contract for offshore pipelay for the Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline through the Baltic with Allseas. The contract was signed on 6 April 2017.

The company will undertake offshore pipelay work for both lines in 2018 and 2019. Allseas will use three pipelaying vessels – Pioneering Spirit, Solitaire and Audacia. Solitaire previously laid parts of the Nord Stream pipeline in the Gulf of Finland.

The contract follows a letter of intent agreed between both parties last December. Other tenders including the near-shore pipelay tenders in Russia and Germany are ongoing.

