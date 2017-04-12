Heerema and AF Gruppen bag decommissioning project

Heerema and AF Gruppen bag decommissioning projectContracts, Tenders and Rates // April 12, 2017
Heerema Marine Contractors and subcontractor AF Gruppen have received notice that ConocoPhillips
Skandinavia intends to enter into a contract with Heerema Marine Contractors for the removal and disposal of platforms connected to the Ekofisk field in the North Sea.
The contract includes engineering, preparation, removal and disposal of four platforms with a total tonnage of approximately 36,000 tonnes.
The platforms are to be removed and disposed of from 2017 to 2022.
