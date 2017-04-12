Offshore Shipping Online

A publication for the offshore shipping industry published by Clarkson Research

  • Offshore Intelligence Monthly
    • Menu

    Heerema and AF Gruppen bag decommissioning project

    Contracts, Tenders and Rates // April 12, 2017

    Heerema Marine Contractors and subcontractor AF Gruppen have received notice that ConocoPhillips
    Skandinavia intends to enter into a contract with Heerema Marine Contractors for the removal and disposal of platforms connected to the Ekofisk field in the North Sea.

    The contract includes engineering, preparation, removal and disposal of four platforms with a total tonnage of approximately 36,000 tonnes.

    The platforms are to be removed and disposed of from 2017 to 2022.

    More articles from this category

    More news

    Online products

    Offshore Drilling & Production Concepts
    Dredging News Online
    World Offshore Field Development Guides
    OPL shop

    Vessel registers