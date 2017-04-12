NKT Cables takes delivery of new cable lay vessel

NKT Cables has taken delivery of its new cable-laying vessel. Delivery of the vessel, which was part of the acquisition of ABB HV Cables, took place on 10 April 2017.

The vessel is among the world’s most advanced and provides improved cable-laying precision based on its DP3 dynamic positioning capability and a remotely operated vehicle using cameras and sonar, eliminating the need for divers. The vessel was built at Kleven shipyard in Norway.

"With this vessel, NKT Cables will strengthen its position in the high-voltage offshore industry offering its customers complete turn-key solutions, including design and production of the AC/DC offshore cable as well as full installation and related cable-laying services," said the company.

Michael Hedegaard Lyng, President and CEO of NKT Cables, said: "This cutting-edge cable-laying vessel will complete our project execution set-up and cements our position as a global, leading cable solutions provider. Now, we can offer our customers turn-key solutions which provides them with increased project flexibility and lower execution risk."

The cable-laying vessel will be at the NKT Cables plant in Karlskrona, Sweden, for a naming ceremony, including a customer seminar, on 4 May 2017. Thereafter, it will head out for its first cable-laying project.

