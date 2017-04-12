Topaz Energy and Marine makes senior executive appointments

Topaz Energy and Marine has announced the appointment of Martin Helweg as Chief Operating Officer (COO) and Hicham Hachkal as Human Resources Director, as well as the appointment of Robert Desai as Chief Commercial Officer.

Mr Helweg takes over the role of COO from Geoffrey Taylor who is retiring. Mr Helweg joins Topaz from Svitzer, with almost 20 years of experience in finance and leadership roles in the shipping and oil and gas industries, spanning across the Americas, Middle East and Asia.

Mr Hachkal brings 20 years of experience mainly in oil and gas companies related to HR strategy, talent development, personnel management, and supporting organizations through economic cycles. In his most recent position, he handled Group HR for Seadrill.

René Kofod-Olsen, Chief Executive Officer, Topaz Energy and Marine said: “I am pleased to welcome this new talent to our executive leadership team. These appointments reflect our commitment to two core aspects of our business: operational efficiency and our people. With their help I look forward to continuing to build on our healthy business profile, strengthen relationships with key customers, partners and business groups."

