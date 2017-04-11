Edison Chouest Offshore enters alliance with BP

News

//

Edison Chouest Offshore (ECO) and its family of companies have announced a 30-month alliance agreement with BP, the largest energy investor in deepwater Gulf of Mexico over the past decade.

Chouest and BP have enjoyed a business alliance for over eight years, and the new alliance will continue to include

Chouest affiliates ECO (vessel services), C-Port (multi-service terminal facilities in Louisiana’s Port Fourchon) and C-Logistics (logistics coordination, expediting and tracking cargo movement).

“We are honoured to build upon our many years of operating together in the Gulf of Mexico and worldwide,” said ECO President and CEO Gary Chouest. “We will continue to work with BP to uphold the superior standard of service and safety culture that both companies have adopted.”

Items in the alliance agreement include a three-year extension for utilization of BP’s Gulf of Mexico Preservation and Maintenance facility, designed and built by Chouest, and located at the intersection of Hwy 90 and LA 311, just

northwest of Houma, LA.

Additionally, the vessel alliance includes a new 312ft new generation, purpose-built platform supply vessel specifically designed for delivery of supplies to BP’s Gulf of Mexico production platforms.

The vessel is currently under construction at Chouest’s Houma shipyard, LaShip, and scheduled for delivery within the next several months.

