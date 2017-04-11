IMCA to hold marine seminar in The Netherlands

Organisations and Associations

‘Practical Vessel Assurance for Safe & Efficient Operations’ is the theme of a two-day Marine Seminar to be held by the International Marine Contractors Association (IMCA) on 14 and 15 June at the Novotel Amsterdam Schiphol.

The Seminar will bring together IMCA members and guests eager to listen to presentations on four key topics – ‘Reactivation of DP vessels after a period of layup’; ‘Investigation and analysis of DP station keeping events’; ‘The role maritime bodies play in vessel assurance’; and ‘How IMCA’s Common Marine Inspection Document (eCMID) assists in the vessel assurance process’. Two of the presentations will be the subject of thought-provoking practical workshops.

Delegates will include personnel from vessel operators, clients, auditors, equipment suppliers and training establishments who are directly involved in marine operations in both the oil and gas industry, and the renewable energy sector. There is no charge for attending, but registration in advance of the event is mandatory, with details at www.imca-int.com/events

“Within days of posting news that the seminar would be held, delegates from 17 different companies had already registered, so we are confident that our theme, our four key topics, our speakers and our chosen venue will deliver value and will promote stimulating discussion and engagement,” explains IMCA’s Technical Director, Richard Benzie. “Speakers and chairmen include Ron Damstra, Senior Investigator at the Dutch Maritime Safety Board; Pete Somner of TechnipFMC (who is Chairman of IMCA’s Marine Division Management Committee); and John de Hartog of Saipem (Chairman of IMCA’s DP Focused Workgroup).

“Workshops play an important role on Day One of this event enabling attendees to be actively involved. For example, when considering the reactivation of DP vessels after a period of layup they will be able to work through the process as a team, thus providing the ideal opportunity for optimisation of the reactivation protocol.

“Moving on to the investigation and analysis of DP station keeping events delegates will be involved in correctly and quickly identifying the root causes of these to improve four key factors - the accuracy of IMCA DP event reporting; industry guidance; lessons learnt; and training needed for key DP personnel.

“From the beginning we are eager that our delegates get the most out of the two days. When they register we will be asking about their industry experience to enable us to group delegates to ensure they get maximum benefit from their time with us,” he adds.

Day Two sees a member of IMCA’s Regulatory Affairs team looking at the role maritime bodies play in vessel assurance, identifying the connection between maritime institutions such as IMO (at which IMCA has ‘Observer’ status), flag administrations, classification societies, and how ISM provides the perfect framework for vessel assurance.

The final sessions of the two-day conference see 90 minutes devoted to determining how eCMID assists in the vessel assurances process with special emphasis given to inspection following reactivation of a vessel.

Further information on the seminar is available on the IMCA website at www.imca-int.com/events and from events@imca-int.com.

