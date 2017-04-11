Damen to acquire Keppel Verlome

Damen to acquire Keppel VerlomeYard News // April 11, 2017
Damen Shipyards Group has entered into an agreement with Keppel Offshore & Marine for the acquisition of Keppel Verolme shipyard in Rotterdam.
The acquisition of the Verolme shipyard will strengthen Damen's repair and conversion capability.
Since 1957 the Verolme yard has been active in the Botlek area of the Port of Rotterdam with three graving docks, a quay of over 1,800m and approximately 250 employees.
With the largest dock measuring 90m x 405m Damen will be able to handle very large structures.
Currently, Damen’s biggest dock in The Netherlands is at Damen Shiprepair Rotterdam.
