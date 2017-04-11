Three new contracts for GMS

Three new contracts for GMSContracts, Tenders and Rates // April 11, 2017
Gulf Marine Services (GMS), which owns and operates self-propelled self-elevating support vessels (SESVs) serving the offshore oil, gas and renewable energy sectors, has been awarded two new long-term contracts in Europe to support windfarm projects for an international energy company.
The new contracts, scheduled to commence in the second quarter of 2018, are for two Large Class SESVs.
One contract is for a charter period of 26 months (including options), and the other for a charter period of 15 months (including options).
In addition, a short-term contract has been secured and commenced for a Small Class vessel in the Middle East.
More articles from this category