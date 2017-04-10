Solstad secures long-term contract for Oceanic

Contracts, Tenders and Rates

//

Solstad Offshore has, on behalf of the partly owned company Normand Oceanic AS, entered into an agreement with the Mexican company Typhoon Offshore for a charter for CSV Normand Oceanic for a period of three years commencing in May 2017.

Normand Oceanic” will be utilized on Typhoon's projects in Mexican Waters. Normand Oceanic AS is a joint venture company owned by Solstad Offshore and Subsea 7.

More articles from this category

More news

Deep Sea Supply secures contract extensions Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

Voyager Explorer contract in South East Asia Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

Solstad secures long-term contract for Oceanic Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

Offshore access system delivers operational efficiencies Equipment & Technology //

Polarcus awarded broadband 3D project in Asia Pacific Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

Forum Energy Technologies sells two ROVs Vessel & ROV News //

Oceaneering bags Andarko deal Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

Tidewater says substantial progress has been made on restructuring deal Company News //

Norwegian owner bags Repsol contracts Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

Stanislav Yudin completes first phase of windfarm project Projects and Operations //

IMCA to hold AVI conference in Amsterdam Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

Oil price continues to recover from recent decline News //

Kongsberg unveils updated HIPAP Equipment & Technology //