    Solstad secures long-term contract for Oceanic

    Contracts, Tenders and Rates // April 10, 2017

    Solstad Offshore has, on behalf of the partly owned company Normand Oceanic AS, entered into an agreement with the Mexican company Typhoon Offshore for a charter for CSV Normand Oceanic for a period of three years commencing in May 2017.

    Normand Oceanic” will be utilized on Typhoon's projects in Mexican Waters. Normand Oceanic AS is a joint venture company owned by Solstad Offshore and Subsea 7.

