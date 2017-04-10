Solstad secures long-term contract for Oceanic

Solstad secures long-term contract for OceanicContracts, Tenders and Rates
// April 10, 2017
Solstad Offshore has, on behalf of the partly owned company Normand Oceanic AS, entered into an agreement with the Mexican company Typhoon Offshore for a charter for CSV Normand Oceanic for a period of three years commencing in May 2017.
Normand Oceanic” will be utilized on Typhoon's projects in Mexican Waters. Normand Oceanic AS is a joint venture company owned by Solstad Offshore and Subsea 7.
