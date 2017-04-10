Voyager Explorer contract in South East Asia

Voyager Explorer contract in South East AsiaContracts, Tenders and Rates
Marine seismic specialists SeaBird Exploration has signed a letter of intent to provide a seismic source vessel for an upcoming survey in the Asia Pacific region.
The project is due to commence in the second half of June and will have a duration of approximately five to six months. SeaBird will be using Voyager Explorer for the project.
