    Voyager Explorer contract in South East Asia

    Contracts, Tenders and Rates // April 10, 2017

    Marine seismic specialists SeaBird Exploration has signed a letter of intent to provide a seismic source vessel for an upcoming survey in the Asia Pacific region.

    The project is due to commence in the second half of June and will have a duration of approximately five to six months. SeaBird will be using Voyager Explorer for the project.

