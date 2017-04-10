Offshore Shipping Online

A publication for the offshore shipping industry published by Clarkson Research

  • Offshore Intelligence Monthly
    • Menu

    Deep Sea Supply secures contract extensions

    Contracts, Tenders and Rates // April 10, 2017

    Deep Sea Supply has secured an extension of two time charter contracts with BP Egypt.

    The PSVs Sea Spear and Sea Spark have been awarded a 1 year extension of their charter contracts with start from end of current firm period, in July 2017.

    Both vessels started operations for BP Egypt in Egypt in July 2016 on one year firm and one year option contract. Following this extension both vessels are now firm until July 2018.

    More articles from this category

    More news

    Online products

    Offshore Drilling & Production Concepts
    Dredging News Online
    World Offshore Field Development Guides
    OPL shop

    Vessel registers