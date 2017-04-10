Deep Sea Supply secures contract extensions

Deep Sea Supply secures contract extensionsContracts, Tenders and Rates
// April 10, 2017
Deep Sea Supply has secured an extension of two time charter contracts with BP Egypt.
The PSVs Sea Spear and Sea Spark have been awarded a 1 year extension of their charter contracts with start from end of current firm period, in July 2017.
Both vessels started operations for BP Egypt in Egypt in July 2016 on one year firm and one year option contract. Following this extension both vessels are now firm until July 2018.
More articles from this category
More newsContracts, Tenders and Rates // April 10, 2017Contracts, Tenders and Rates // April 10, 2017Contracts, Tenders and Rates // April 10, 2017Equipment & Technology // April 10, 2017Contracts, Tenders and Rates // April 7, 2017Company News // April 7, 2017Vessel & ROV News // April 7, 2017Contracts, Tenders and Rates // April 7, 2017Company News // April 7, 2017Contracts, Tenders and Rates // April 6, 2017Projects and Operations // April 6, 2017Contracts, Tenders and Rates // April 6, 2017News // April 6, 2017Equipment & Technology // April 6, 2017Company News // April 5, 2017