Deep Sea Supply secures contract extensions

Deep Sea Supply has secured an extension of two time charter contracts with BP Egypt.

The PSVs Sea Spear and Sea Spark have been awarded a 1 year extension of their charter contracts with start from end of current firm period, in July 2017.

Both vessels started operations for BP Egypt in Egypt in July 2016 on one year firm and one year option contract. Following this extension both vessels are now firm until July 2018.

